Algerians question president for calling an early election without announcing his own campaign

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s surprise decision to schedule elections earlier than expected in Algeria is prompting suspicion and appears to be awakening discouraged political parties from a deep lethargy. Since he announced last month that the oil-rich North African country would hold elections on September 7, Algerians have questioned his intentions and wondered whether or not he will announce plans to vie for a second term. The September date has also raised questions about campaigning in the hot summer months and reignited political discussions five years after a nationwide protest movement saw its aspirations for change thwarted by Tebboune’s military-backed victory in an election with low turnout.

