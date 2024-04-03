NYC’s AI chatbot was caught telling businesses to break the law. The city isn’t taking it down

NEW YORK (AP) — An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot meant to help small business owners in New York City has come under fire for dispensing bizarre advice that misstates local policies and advises companies to violate the law. Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged Tuesday that its answers were “wrong in some areas,” but the chatbot powered by Microsoft remains online. The company says it is working with city employees to improve the service. The chatbot has made false suggestions such as it being OK for restaurants to serve cheese nibbled on by rodents. Experts say the buggy bot shows the dangers of embracing new AI technology without proper guardrails.

