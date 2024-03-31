US military says it destroyed Houthi drones over the Red Sea and in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. military says its forces have destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Houthi-held areas in Yemen and over the crucial shipping route in the Red Sea. The U.S. Central Command said The drones were destroyed Saturday morning. It was the latest in the monthslong encounter between the Iranian-backed rebels and the U.S. The rebels have launched a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea since November. They have described their campaign as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in Gaza. The Houthis have kept up their campaign of attacks despite more than two months of U.S.-led airstrikes.

