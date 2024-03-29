New York City’s mayor gets baptized in jail by Rev. Al Sharpton on Good Friday

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has received a jailhouse baptism from Rev. Al Sharpton. The ceremony on Friday came as part of a scheduled visit to the Rikers Island jail complex where Adams was expected to meet with detainees on the Christian holiday, Good Friday. Images from the event, provided by the mayor’s office, appear to show Adams interlocking hands with Sharpton during a prayer, the reverend washing Adams’ feet and Adams being baptized. The city-run jail system has been plagued by violence and neglect and ha been the subject of an ongoing legal battle that could result in a federal takeover of the facility.

