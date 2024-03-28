Facebook News tab will soon be unavailable as Meta scales back news and political content

Meta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics. Meta says users will still be able to view links to news articles, and news organizations will still be able to post and promote their stories and websites, as any other individual or organization can on Facebook. Meta says news makes up less than 3% of what users worldwide see in their Facebook feeds, while a Pew study found 3 in 10 U.S. adults say they regularly get news from Facebook.

