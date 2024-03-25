Girl dies from gunshot wound after grabbing Los Angeles deputy’s gun, authorities say
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A girl has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she entered a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station and grabbed a deputy’s gun. That’s according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department has provided no video of the incident nor specific information about whether the girl fired the gun intentionally or accidentally at the station in the city of Industry. Authorities say that a struggle ensued and “during the struggle, the juvenile suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” She was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the altercation. The city of Industry is about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.