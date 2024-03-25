German train drivers’ union and railway operator reach a deal in their long dispute
BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers says it and the country’s main railway operator have reached a deal in a long dispute over working hours and pay that was marked by a string of strikes. Neither the GDL union nor state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn gave details of their agreement on Monday. Both scheduled separate statements on Tuesday. GDL called drivers for Deutsche Bahn out on strike repeatedly in the dispute that has dragged on for months. It was the most consistently disruptive of several pay disputes in the transport sector that have coincided recently.