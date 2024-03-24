New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy suspends her Senate campaign to replace indicted Sen. Menendez
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has suspended her U.S. Senate campaign to replace Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez as he faces federal corruption charges. Murphy announced her decision in a video posted to her social media on Sunday. Her decision to drop out probably clears the way for U.S. Rep. Andy Kim in the Democratic primary on June 4. Menendez announced he wouldn’t run in that primary but didn’t rule out seeking reelection as an independent. Murphy was a first-time candidate running with the backing of influential Democratic figures. Kim is a three-term congressman.