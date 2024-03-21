Betting scandal with Ohtani’s interpreter is far from the first in professional sports
By The Associated Press
Sports and gambling are once again in the spotlight in the wake of the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and close friend of newly acquired star player Shohei Ohtani. The abrupt dismissal of the 39-year-old Mizuhara came amid reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN regarding his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. This is far from the first betting scandal involving professional sports.