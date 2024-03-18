Pedal coast-to-coast without using a road? New program helps connect trails across the US

There’s support for a trail system that could allow for travel across America from Washington state to Washington, D.C. without using a road, but rolling out the plan has included bumps along the way. One of the main issues is connecting existing trails to create a continuous 3,700-mile walking and biking route. That’s the idea behind the Great American Rail-Trail. The Biden administration is set to open applications Tuesday for a program that will prioritize constructing and connecting recreational trails all over the country. Officials expect a highly competitive grant process. Investing in an active transportation network could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote healthier lifestyles and provide a boost for small towns on the route.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.