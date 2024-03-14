New Jersey voters may soon decide whether they have a right to a clean environment

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey residents may soon get the chance to vote on whether they have the right to a clean environment. A measure advancing through the state Legislature would place a referendum on the November ballot on whether to amend the state Constitution to guarantee people the right to clean air, water and habitats. Environmental groups strongly support it, while business groups are opposed. The law would make the state the trustee of the state’s natural resources, now and forever. But it does not spell out how the law would be enforced, creating concern about excessive litigation and unintended consequences that could prevent economic development projects from happening.

