New Jersey lawmakers pause open records bill overhaul to consider amendments

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey legislative leaders have hit the brakes on a fast-moving bill that would have overhauled the state’s open records law. The pause came Thursday after an outpouring of opposition from civil rights groups, unions and others. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Paul Sarlo said they will work on amending the proposed legislation that came before committees earlier this week. While advocates who opposed the measure cheered the news, the legislation isn’t dead and just what the amendments are is not yet clear. The bill, which lawmakers approved out of committee on Monday, was up for a second, different committee vote Thursday, but Coughlin said such consideration wouldn’t happen while changes to the bill are being considered.

