Ex-Trump White House official convicted of contempt must report to prison, appeals court finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court has denied Trump White House official Peter Navarro’s bid to stave off his jail sentence on contempt of Congress charges. Navarro has been ordered to report to a federal prison by March 19. He argued he should stay free as he appeals his conviction for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. But a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. disagreed, finding his appeal wasn’t likely to reverse his conviction. His attorneys have previously indicated he would appeal to the Supreme Court. Navarro was the second Trump aide convicted of contempt of Congress charges.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.