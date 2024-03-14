Esa-Pekka Salonen to leave San Francisco Symphony, citing dispute with orchestra’s board
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Esa-Pekka Salonen will leave the San Francisco Symphony following the 2024-25 season, just his fifth as music director. Salonen announced his departure Thursday with a statement critical of the orchestra’s leadership. Salonen says: “I do not share the same goals for the future of the institution as the board of governors does.” A spokeswoman says Salonen is not discussing his decision beyond the statement. Symphony CEO Matthew Spivey says the organization is facing “significant financial pressures” and some difficult decisions that are steering it in a different direction.