An explosion in a building outside Beijing kills 1 person and injures 22

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are responding to a suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China that has killed one person and injured 22. Authorities said the explosion came from a fried chicken shop early Wednesday morning in the city of Sanhe. The city is just an hour drive west of Beijing. Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection. Police cordoned off streets leading toward the explosion site over half a mile out, directing people away.

