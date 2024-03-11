Connecticut woman accused of killing husband and hiding his body pleads guilty to manslaughter

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 76-year-old Connecticut woman accused of killing her husband, hiding his body for months and collecting his paychecks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested in February 2018 in the death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Investigators believe he died sometime in July 2017 and that UConn Health paychecks were deposited into the couple’s joint checking account from the time of his death until February 2018. Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott says that Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree larceny.

