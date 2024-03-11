Attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sees an explosion detonate near Liberian-flagged ship in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has seen an explosion take place near a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea, though the blast caused no damage. The master of the vessel reported the explosion Monday and said no one was hurt. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, which later identified the vessel as the Pinocchio, managed by a Singaporean firm. The private security firm Ambrey say the incident may have involved a missile, but information remained scarce. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed the attack early Tuesday in a prerecorded statement, claiming the Pinocchio was an American ship without offering evidence to support the assertion.

