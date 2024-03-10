’20 Days in Mariupol’ wins best documentary Oscar, a first for AP and PBS’ ‘Frontline’
BY LINDSEY BAHR and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A harrowing first-person account of the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol” has won the best documentary Oscar. The joint production of The Associated Press and PBS’ “Frontline,” statuettes were awarded to director and narrator Mstyslav Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. The Oscar, and nomination, was a first for Chernov, a video journalist for the AP, and the 178-year-old news organization. “20 Days in Mariupol” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won an audience award. It went on to best documentary from the Directors Guild and BAFTA.