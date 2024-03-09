No recoverable oil is left in the water from sheen off Southern California coast, officials say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials say no recoverable oil remains in the water after a sheen was reported off the Southern California coast, but the cause remains unclear. Authorities detected the 2.5-mile-long oil sheen Friday morning. Crews on Friday recovered about 85% of it, roughly 85 gallons. The Coast Guard and Huntington Beach officials have said in written statements that by the time that responders conducted flights over the area on Saturday, they could no longer see any recoverable sheen. Authorities say there were some clumps of tar along the beach but not enough to warrant a closure, and there did not appear to be any public health threat from consuming fish from the area.

