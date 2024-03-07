The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time in June

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra will tour Asia for the first time with nine performances in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan from June 19-30. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct concerts featuring soprano Lisette Oropesa, mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn. Venues include Seoul, Nishinomiya, Tokyo and Taipei. The full Metropolitan Opera presented staged performances in Japan in 1975, 1988, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

