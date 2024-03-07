Norfolk Southern alone should pay for cleanup of Ohio train derailment, judge says

A federal judge has ruled that Norfolk Southern alone will be responsible for paying for the cleanup after last year’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio. The decision that was issued Wednesday threw out the railroad’s claim that the companies that made the chemicals that spilled during the derailment and those that owned the rail cars involved should share the cost of the cleanup. But the judge ruled that Norfolk Southern didn’t show that the derailment was caused by anything those other companies could control. And he said spreading the blame among all the companies might delay the resolution of the lawsuit.

