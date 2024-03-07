NBA announces the Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 All-Star game

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 NBA All-Star game, giving owner Mat Ishbia a marquee event for the city roughly one year after he purchased the franchise. This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star game and first since 2009. The Suns also hosted in 1975 and 1995. Ishbia agreed to buy the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver for about $4 billion in December 2022. The 2025 All-Star Game will be in San Francisco while the 2026 game will be in Inglewood, California. The NBA announced the 2027 host on Thursday.

