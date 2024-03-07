Lawyers say a trooper charged at a Philadelphia LGBTQ+ leader as she recorded the traffic stop
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia city official arrested during a traffic stop says she started recording because she feared for her husband’s life. LGBTQ+ leader Celena Morrison says she “feared the worst” when the trooper handcuffed him on an elevated highway. She says that’s when she tried to explain she worked for the mayor and was not a threat. Her lawyers on Thursday say the trooper charged at her and knocked the cellphone away. Morrison and husband Darius McLean plan to sue over the encounter Saturday. The state trooper has been placed on restricted duty. Morrison believes she was stopped for being Black.