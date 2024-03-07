Florida public schools could make use of chaplains under bill going to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school districts could opt to allow volunteer chaplains in schools under a bill the Legislature sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Senate passed the bill Thursday over the objections of opponents who argued religion should be kept out of schools. Supporters argued the legislation will provide another resource for children while opponents pointed to chaplains that serve other government roles, such as police or military chaplains. Schools would have to publish online the names and religions of chaplains picked to participate in the program and parents would have to give permission before children could meet with them.

