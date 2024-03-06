Wayward 450-pound pig named Kevin Bacon hams it up for home security camera

In Hollywood, actor Kevin Bacon is a big star. In Wisconsin’s Kenosha County, Kevin Bacon is one big pig! The 450-pound porker wandered away from his pen last week before moseying down the road where he was caught hamming it up on the Molgaard family’s security camera. Jake Molgaard said Wednesday that his wife saw an “unusual shaped figure” on their driveway camera. Molgaard said the pig walked along the side of the garage and came up to their back door. The family fed Kevin apples, rice cakes, tomatoes and carrots before luring him a mile back to his pen with sweets.

