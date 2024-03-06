At least 10 people killed as rebels seize a town in Congo’s conflict-hit eastern region

GOMA, Congo (AP) — People in eastern Congo say a rebel group with alleged links to neighboring Rwanda has seized a town in the conflict-hit region following attacks that caused at least 10 deaths and displaced thousands. A local civil society leader said Wednesday that thousands were fleeing Nyanzale town toward Goma, which is eastern Congo’s largest city and the capital of North Kivu province. The city is more than 60 miles away. The Crisis Group says the M23 group controls about half of North Kivu province. Violence in the province has worsened in recent weeks as security forces battle the rebels, who mostly launch attacks with bombs out of hills overlooking remote towns in the area.

