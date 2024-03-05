What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Super Tuesday is traditionally the biggest day nationwide for primary elections and caucuses before the actual Election Day in November. Until now, only one or two primaries or caucuses have been on the same day. On Tuesday, voters in 16 different states are choosing who they want to run for president. Some states are also choosing who should run for governor or senator for their state, and some district attorneys are on the ballot too.