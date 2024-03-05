The EPA hails the arrest of California man accused of smuggling illicit air coolants into the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is hailing the arrest of a California man accused of smuggling illicit air coolants into the United States. Officials say the apprehension is the first of its kind and a sign of vigorous enforcement of initiatives to combat climate. Michael Hart of San Diego is charged with smuggling hydrofluorocarbons, a highly potent greenhouse gas. Federal law bans the import of the gas, which was once commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. A top official at the Environmental Protection Agency says such smuggling undermines international efforts to combat climate change

