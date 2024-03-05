Momentum builds in major homelessness case before U.S. Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Momentum is building in a major case regarding homeless encampments that is before the U.S. Supreme Court. Dozens of briefs have been filed in recent days, including from the Department of Justice, members of Congress, and state attorneys general. They join the growing number of officials in western states who have submitted briefs urging the justices to overturn a controversial decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2018, the court ruled it was unconstitutional to punish people for sleeping outside if there aren’t enough shelter beds. Rights groups have supported the decision, but many Western officials say it has prevented them from addressing homeless encampments.

