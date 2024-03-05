In Minnesota, Biden competes for delegates in long-shot challenger Dean Phillips’ home state

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Turnout was light on Super Tuesday in Minnesota, where President Joe Biden was competing for delegates in challenger Dean Phillips’ home state. Former President Donald Trump also faces Nikki Haley for the state’s Republican convention votes. Minnesota has 75 Democratic and 39 Republican national convention delegates. But it’s one of the smaller of the 16 states and one territory holding Super Tuesday primaries. That has meant Minnesota got little attention, even from Phillips, who represents a congressional district in the Minneapolis suburbs. Haley was the only candidate to put in an in-person campaign appearance. Her rally at a Bloomington hotel last week drew several hundred people.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TRISHA AHMED and MARK VANCLEAVE Associated Press

