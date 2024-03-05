Gas chemicals investigated as cause of fire and explosions at suburban Detroit building

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A large fire followed by multiple explosions at a building in suburban Detroit killed one person and injured a firefighter. Authorities believe canisters containing gas chemicals may have been responsible for the explosions during Monday night’s fire. They haven’t yet determined the cause of the blaze. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is among those investigating. The building housed a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo. Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said canisters stored inside contained nitrous and butane. Butane is highly flammable; nitrous can increase a fire’s intensity and explode when heated inside a container.

