Veteran British left-wing disruptor George Galloway wins a special election dominated by war in Gaza
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A veteran British political disruptor has won a special election in a heavily Muslim town in northern England following a contest that has been mired in chaos and controversy and dominated by the war in Gaza. George Galloway, who’s 69 years old, swept to victory in Thursday’s contest, winning almost 40% of the vote in the parliamentary seat of Rochdale. In his victory speech, Galloway took aim at Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, who according to opinion polls is likely to become Britain’s prime minister after the general election this year.