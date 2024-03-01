US to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza — how it can help and why it’s so complicated
ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will begin airdropping sorely needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. But the White House warns that there are few military operations that are more complicated than humanitarian assistance airdrops. Pentagon planners will identify drop locations aiming to balance getting the aid closest to where it’s needed without putting those on the ground in harm’s way from the drops themselves.