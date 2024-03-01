Skip to Content
AP National News

US to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza — how it can help and why it’s so complicated

By
Published 2:26 PM

ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will begin airdropping sorely needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. But the White House warns that there are few military operations that are more complicated than humanitarian assistance airdrops. Pentagon planners will identify drop locations aiming to balance getting the aid closest to where it’s needed without putting those on the ground in harm’s way from the drops themselves.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content