Tuvalu’s new premier says democracy and loyalty are reasons for preferring Taiwan over Beijing

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The new prime minister in the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu says his country shares democratic values with Taiwan, and that Taiwanese leaders have “been loyal to us.” Feleti Teo spoke to The Associated Press on Friday via Zoom, his first interview with international media since his government took office earlier this week. Teo and his eight Cabinet ministers were sworn into office on Wednesday, a month after general elections in the strategically significant nation of 11,500 people half way between Australia and Hawaii. Teo’s government hopes to renegotiate development assistance agreements with Taiwan.

