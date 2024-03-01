Judge blocks Texas from collecting info on transgender children receiving gender-affirming care

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has blocked the state’s attorney general from forcing an LGBTQ+ advocacy group to hand over information about transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. Friday’s ruling comes just a day after PFLAG sued to try to stop the state’s effort to get the information. A judge says making the group comply would violate members’ constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and association and protection from unreasonable searches. PFLAG and the state have been in court multiple times as Texas officials seek to curtail access to gender-affirming care for children.

