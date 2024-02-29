Trump appeals judge’s decision to remove his name from Illinois primary ballot

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have appealed an Illinois judge’s decision ordering election officials to remove the Republican’s name from the state’s March 19 primary ballot. The appeal, filed minutes before midnight Thursday, came hours after a Cook County Judge issued her decision. She placed a hold on it until Friday to allow the expected appeal. Judge Tracie Porter issued her decision after a group of voters trying to remove Trump’s name from the primary ballot over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol appealed the election board’s unanimous rejection of their effort. The voters argue Trump is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Capitol riot.

