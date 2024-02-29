Nevada county election official in charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan resigns

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County spokesperson says top elections official Mark Kampf is resigning. The rural Nevada county has been roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories. That led to a hand-count in the 2022 midterms. The reason for Kampf’s resignation is not immediately clear. County spokesperson Arnold Knightly said Thursday that Kampf sent his resignation letter to county officials earlier this week. His last day will be March 31. Kampf stepped into the position in the wake of the county commission unanimously voting in support of ditching voting machines. Kampf ended up overseeing a hand-count that was the secondary counting method to voting machines.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

