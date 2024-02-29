French actor urges lawmakers to investigate sex crimes and sexism in the film industry

PARIS (AP) — French actor Judith Godrèche is urging lawmakers to establish a commission to investigate sex crimes and sexism in France’s cinema industry. Godrèche gave a dramatic speech at France’s version of the Oscars last week calling on the French film world to “face the truth” about the issue. She is leading a push for a reckoning about sexual violence and related misconduct in France, where many have been skeptical toward the MeToo movement that shook up Hollywood in 2017. Godreche lived in Hollywood. She spoke to a French Senate commission on Thursday, and laid out proposals to address past abuses and prevent new ones.

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and MASHA MACPHERSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.