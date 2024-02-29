French actor urges lawmakers to investigate sex crimes and sexism in the film industry
By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and MASHA MACPHERSON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French actor Judith Godrèche is urging lawmakers to establish a commission to investigate sex crimes and sexism in France’s cinema industry. Godrèche gave a dramatic speech at France’s version of the Oscars last week calling on the French film world to “face the truth” about the issue. She is leading a push for a reckoning about sexual violence and related misconduct in France, where many have been skeptical toward the MeToo movement that shook up Hollywood in 2017. Godreche lived in Hollywood. She spoke to a French Senate commission on Thursday, and laid out proposals to address past abuses and prevent new ones.