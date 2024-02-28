Struggling to stop illegal cannabis stores, New York governor asks online sites to hide them

NEW YORK (AP) — Since New York legalized marijuana in 2021, unlicensed pot shops have proliferated across New York City, with limited pushback from authorities. On Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul called on sites such as Yelp and Google Maps to stop listing them, and also renewed calls for the state Legislature to beef up enforcement powers and penalties. In a statement, Yelp said the company believes “consumers have a First Amendment right to read and write about all businesses, even if unlicensed.” Google noted that it does remove listings for closed venues.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.