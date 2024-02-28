Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, World Series champion Tim Wakefield

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher and two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield, has died. Her family said in a statement released through the Red Sox that she died Wednesday at her Massachusetts home, less than five months after her husband died at the age of 57. Online records say Stacy was 53. The family mentioned a diagnosis but did not provide a cause of death. Tim’s former Red Sox teammate Curt Schilling said on a podcast both of the Wakefields had been diagnosed with cancer. The news came with an outpouring of support for the Wakefields and criticism for Schilling.

By The Associated Press

