Fast-food wrappers that contain PFAS are no longer sold in the US, the FDA says
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
Fast-food wrappers and packaging that contain so-called forever chemicals are no longer being sold in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration says the voluntary effort that began in 2020 between the agency and U.S. food manufacturers has been completed. PFAS chemicals have been linked to health problems, including liver dysfunction and certain cancers. Many fast-food manufacturers, such as McDonald’s, halted use of the wrappers before the phase-out date. Drinking water is another major source of PFAS chemicals entering the body.