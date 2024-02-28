Digital outlets The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet sue OpenAI for unauthorized use of journalism

NEW YORK (AP) — News industry lawsuits are piling up for OpenAI, the company behind artificial intelligence-fueled chatbot ChatGPT. Digital outlets The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet sued OpenAI on Wednesday, saying the company used their journalism without permission, credit or payment. The outlets follow similar copyright-infringement lawsuits filed by The New York Times and authors, including Sarah Silverman. While OpenAI has reached some licensing agreements for use of stories to train its chatbots, others have been left out. The digital outlets say their material does have federal copyright protection even if they didn’t purchase copyright licenses from the federal government.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.