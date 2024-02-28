An Ohio city is marking 30 years since the swearing-in of former US Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A history-making former U.S. treasurer is being celebrated in her Ohio city this week as the 93-year-old marks the 30th anniversary of her swearing-in ceremony. Democratic Mary Ellen Withrow plans six appearances Thursday and Friday around Marion to mark the occasion. The city north of Columbus is also home to a museum collection of her memorabilia. Withrow was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and sworn in March 1, 1994. Withrow set a record for having her signature on more U.S. currency than any other person. Anniversary festivities include a radio appearance, school talks and a celebratory reception where Withrow will deliver her original acceptance speech.

