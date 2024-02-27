Suspect in New York hotel killing remains in custody without bond in Arizona stabbings

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect in the killing of a woman at a New York City hotel has been indicted by a grand jury in Arizona’s most populous country in the subsequent stabbing attacks of two women in the Phoenix area. The Maricopa County Attorney’s office announced 26-year-old Raad Almansoori was indicted on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted sexual assault, attempted armed robbery and theft of means of transportation. The women in both Arizona attacks survived. The Republican Maricopa County Attorney and Democratic Manhattan District Attorney are feuding over extradition.

