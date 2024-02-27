Exiled Missouri lawmaker blocked from running for governor as a Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A blacklisted Missouri lawmaker has been blocked from running for governor as a Democrat. The Missouri Democratic Party on Tuesday refused to let state Rep. Sarah Unsicker file for office on that ticket. Fellow Democrats denounced Unsicker after social media posts last year showed her with a man cited by the Anti-Defamation League as a Holocaust denier. House Democrats kicked her out of the caucus in December. Unsicker could still run for governor as an independent but would need to gather 10,000 voter signatures by July 29. Republicans are highly favored to win the Missouri governorship.

