Farmers converge on the European Union’s headquarters in a fresh show of force

BRUSSELS (AP) — Concrete barriers and barbed wire have been set up around the European Union’s headquarters as farmers angry at red tape and competition from cheap imports converge on Brussels in scores of tractors. Monday’s rally is a fresh show of force as the bloc’s agriculture ministers meet. Police carrying riot gear patrolled near barricades set up at the main entry points to the European Council. Tractors adorned with flags and banners stood in lines, snarling city traffic. The protests are the latest in a series of rallies by farmers across Europe, notably in France, the Netherlands, Spain and Bulgaria. The movement has gathered pace as political parties campaign for Europe-wide elections on June 6-9.

