At Paris gathering, Western leaders to show unity for Ukraine and signal ‘that Russia cannot win’

PARIS (AP) — More than 20 European heads of state and government and other Western officials are gathering in a show of unity for Ukraine, signaling to Russia that their support for Kyiv isn’t wavering as the full-scale invasion grinds into a third year. French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the conference on Monday in Paris. He said he wants to discuss strengthening aid for Kyiv and ways to “give credibility to the fact that Russia cannot win in Ukraine.” A top French official said the conference isn’t aimed at making new commitments in terms of weapon deliveries and financial assistance but rather at better coordinating support and ensuring that aid promises are kept.

