Bill headed to South Dakota governor would allow museum’s taxidermy animals to find new homes
By JACK DURA and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
South Dakota’s Legislature has made it easier for the city of Sioux Falls to find new homes for more than 150 taxidermy animals of its arsenic-contaminated collection. A bill headed to Gov. Kristi Noem’s desk would allow the city to donate the collection to an out-of-state nonprofit. The bill sailed through the Legislature and would take effect July 1. No decision has yet been made as to the collection’s future. A city working group is awaiting a consultant’s analysis of the specimens as to their conditions and costs and options for restoration.