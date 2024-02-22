Los Angeles County district attorney seeks reelection in contest focused on feeling of public safety

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County voters are set to decide if embattled District Attorney George Gascón will remain the head of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office. There have been two failed attempts to get Gascón on the ballot for a recall. Gascón faces 11 challengers in the March 5 non-partisan primary. The race has essentially become a referendum on the perception of safety in Los Angeles County. Blaring headlines and footage of brazen smash-and-grab robberies at luxury stores have painted a picture of lawlessness. But in 2023, violent crime decreased more than 3% in the city of Los Angeles and nearly 1.5% in the county compared to the year before.

