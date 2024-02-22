Could gunowners face charges if kids access unlocked weapons? State laws differ

A Michigan man is the first person to face charges under the state’s new law requiring gun owners to keep weapons in locked storage containers around minors. The case is bringing attention to similar state laws across the U.S. and when prosecutors pursue charges. In Michigan, authorities say Michael Tolbert failed to secure a revolver and his 2-year-old daughter accessed it and critically injured herself. And prosecutors in another county recently secured the first conviction in the U.S. against a parent of a child who committed a mass school shooting.

